PM Tebboune prohibits import of food products
The Association of Banks and Financial Institutions (ABEF) asked, in a letter issued yesterday (Tuesday 4 July), the Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of...
Germany is ‘committing suicide’ by not allowing me to speak to...
Germany is “committing suicide” by not letting him to speak to Turks during the G20 summit, Turkey’s president has charged. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also...
Daily weather forecast bulletin: July, 6, 2017
A sunny day is covering all Algeria’s parts. As for temperature: an increase will be witnessed: Algiers, Blida, Bejaia, Tipaza, Cherchal, 36°. Tizi Ouazou, Blida...
39th edition of Timgad International Festival to kick off, Thursday evening
Preparations in Batna, the capital of the Aures, are on leaps and bounds to host, as from this evening, the 39th edition of Timgad...
Independence Day: President Bouteflika demands France recognize ‘Colonial Era’ crimes
On the eve of the 55th anniversary of the Independence and Youth Day, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said Paris should be held accountable for crimes...
Algeria’s Cup: 172 supporters arrested for assault, drug and holding weapons
The security forces of the province of Algiers arrested 172 supporters, yesterday, in the final of Algeria's Cup, according to official sources. The 172 supporters...
Football: Cup of Algeria 2017: CR Belouizdad wins the trophy against ES Setif
The Algerian Football Club, CR Belouizdad, has won, on Wednesday, the Cup of Algeria, against ES Setif, at 5 July Stadium (1-0). CR Belouazded’s goal...
Football/ Algeria’s Military Cup: 1st RM’s team wins 2016-2017’s trophy
The 1st Military Region (MR) team won the 45th edition of the Algerian Military Football Cup, beating their counterpart of the 5th RM on...
Algerian Cup’s Final: FAF introduces sudden change by replacing one of assistant referees by...
The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) introduced, on Wednesday, a sudden change by replacing one of the assistant referees in the final of the Republic...
Algerian Cup’s Final: CRB-ESS this afternoon at 5 July Stadium, 16h30
The final of the Algerian Football Cup between CR Belouizdad and ES Setif, will take place this afternoon at 4.30 pm at the stadium...
Internazionale keen on signing Algerian star Ramy Bensebaini
Italian giants Internazionale are keen on signing Stade Rennais’ Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini, African Football reported. La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the Fennec Foxes...
Hacking, claimed by Algeria-based pro-ISIS hacktivists, hits Ohio state websites
Hacking activity, claimed by Algeria-based pro-ISIS hacktivists, has defaced, over the weekend, many US government websites in Ohio, including those of former Gov. John Kasich and...
